While it may seem counterintuitive, keeping a strict diet seven days a week may actually backfire in the end. Studies show that those who practice flexible restraint on the weekends and through holiday periods may actually lose more weight over time and sustain a healthy weight, compared to those who practice rigid restraint 24/7. As always, eat in a way that fuels your body and makes you feel your best. And if you want to learn more from Segar, check out more of her healthy eating tips, or tune in to the full video below.