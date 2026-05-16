The Most Effective Weight Loss Programs Have This Is Common, Study Shows

When it comes to weight loss, there's no shortage of advice, whether that's to cut carbs (maybe, but not all carbs!), try intermittent fasting (this definitely isn't for everyone), walk 10,000 steps a day (research shows it's actually less). Amid all the noise, the one question that keeps coming up, is it better to focus on diet, exercise, or both? A recent overview of research1 offers a bit more clarity. This is what you need to know.