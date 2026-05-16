The Most Effective Weight Loss Programs Have This Is Common, Study Shows
When it comes to weight loss, there's no shortage of advice, whether that's to cut carbs (maybe, but not all carbs!), try intermittent fasting (this definitely isn't for everyone), walk 10,000 steps a day (research shows it's actually less). Amid all the noise, the one question that keeps coming up, is it better to focus on diet, exercise, or both? A recent overview of research1 offers a bit more clarity. This is what you need to know.
About the study
This analysis was an overview of systematic reviews, meaning researchers didn’t run a single new trial. Instead, they synthesized findings from 32 systematic reviews (including 19 meta-analyses), which themselves included numerous randomized controlled trials.
The researchers compared:
- Diet & physical activity interventions
- Diet-only programs
- Physical activity-only programs
The focus was on people with overweight or obesity, across adults, children, and older adults, and included outcomes related to:
- Body weight and fat distribution
- Cardiometabolic health (blood sugar, cholesterol, insulin resistance)
- Physical fitness and strength
Combining diet and exercise improves weight loss outcomes
Across the board, combined interventions led to greater improvements in weight, waist circumference, fat mass, cardiorespiratory fitness, blood sugar control, and insulin resistance compared to diet-only or exercise-only approaches.
The most effective programs shared a few key characteristics: They lasted six to 12 months, included structured support like regular check-ins or coaching, and incorporated resistance training alongside dietary changes. For older adults specifically, combined programs helped preserve lean muscle mass during weight loss, a factor that becomes increasingly important with age.
Metabolic health improves even without major weight loss
Analysis also showed that metabolic health improved even when weight loss was modest.
Across different populations, combined diet and exercise interventions were linked with better blood sugar regulation, improved insulin sensitivity, healthier lipid profiles, and lower inflammation. These changes sometimes occurred independently of large shifts on the scale, pointing to benefits that go beyond weight alone and reflect deeper shifts in metabolic function.
For children, ongoing support is crucial
In children and adolescents, combined lifestyle programs often led to improvements in BMI and related measures, particularly when families were actively involved.
However, these benefits were less likely to persist once structured support ended. In many cases, improvements began to fade within 6–12 months after the intervention, underscoring how important ongoing environments and reinforcement are during earlier stages of behavior change.
For older adults, protecting muscle because especially important
For older adults, the combination of diet and exercise offered a different kind of benefit.
Rather than focusing only on weight loss, these programs helped preserve lean muscle mass while reducing fat mass. They were also associated with improvements in strength and physical function, highlighting the importance of resistance training as part of healthy aging strategies.
Creating habits that stick
So, how do you put these findings into practice?
- Focus on routines: Consistency matters for both diet (like regularly eating enough protein and fiber) and exercise (combining cardio and weightlifting throughout the week).
- Lean on a support system: Whether through coaching, group-based programs, or regular check-ins, people were more likely to stick with the behavior changes when there was some form of external structure holding them accountable.
- Plan with maintenance in mind: Many benefits faded once structured programs ended, suggesting that the real challenge isn’t starting new habits—it’s building systems that make them easier to continue.
The takeaway
This research confirms that diet and exercise are complementary components of an effective weight loss (and maintenance) program. Prioritizing both, with attention to preserving muscle and building habits you can sustain, is the approach most likely to support long-term metabolic health.