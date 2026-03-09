Why Daily Aspirin Probably Won't Protect You From Colon Cancer
If you've been popping a daily aspirin thinking it's a simple way to ward off colon cancer, you're not alone. For years, the idea that this cheap, widely available pill could double as a cancer shield has circulated in wellness circles and online.
However, a major new review is pumping the brakes on that assumption, and the findings might change how you think about prevention.
What the research found
A team of researchers at West China Hospital of Sichuan University analyzed 10 randomized controlled trials involving 124,837 participants. The goal was to determine whether aspirin (or other NSAIDs) could actually reduce the risk of colorectal cancer or precancerous growths in people at average risk.
Here's what they found:
- Aspirin likely does not lower bowel cancer risk during the first 5 to 15 years of use. That's a long time to take a daily pill without seeing the benefit you're hoping for.
- Any potential protective effect after 10 to 15+ years has "very low" confidence evidence. In other words, even the possible long-term benefits are far from certain.
- Serious bleeding risks begin immediately. Even low-dose ("baby") aspirin increases the likelihood of extracranial hemorrhage and hemorrhagic stroke.
Why the timeline matters
This is where the risk-benefit math gets tricky. The potential cancer-prevention benefits, if they exist at all, may take over a decade to appear. However, the bleeding risks start from day one.
Higher doses carry greater danger, but even low-dose aspirin isn't risk-free. Older adults and people with a history of ulcers or bleeding disorders may face especially high risks.
What this means for you
This doesn't mean aspirin is "bad" or that it has no place in prevention strategies. It means the decision to take daily aspirin shouldn't be automatic.
A few things to consider:
- Don't start (or stop) aspirin without talking to your doctor. Your individual risk factors matter here.
- Cancer prevention should be personalized. Family history, age, bleeding risk, and other health conditions all play a role.
- Aspirin may still make sense for some people. Previous research has shown benefits for certain high-risk groups, including people with Lynch syndrome.
A few things to keep in mind
Like all research, this review has limitations worth noting:
- The review focused on people at average risk. If you have a family history of colorectal cancer or an inherited condition that increases your risk, the calculus may be different.
- Long-term data is limited. The possible benefits after 10 to 15+ years came from observational follow-up periods after the original trials ended. During that time, participants may have stopped taking aspirin, started using it on their own, or begun other treatments.
- Aspirin may still be appropriate for cardiovascular prevention. This review looked specifically at cancer prevention, not heart health.
The takeaway
Daily aspirin isn't the universal cancer-prevention solution many hoped it would be. For people at average risk, the evidence doesn't support taking it purely to prevent bowel cancer.
The smarter approach is personalized prevention. Talk to your doctor about your individual risk factors, both for colorectal cancer and for bleeding. Together, you can make a decision that's based on your health profile, not a blanket recommendation.