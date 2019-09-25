5 Ways Ayurveda Can Help Make Pregnancy Easier

Ayurveda is preventive medicine at its finest. Following an Ayurvedic lifestyle sets a healthy environment for your body.

Pregnancy can bring about complications in an otherwise healthy individual. Many women free of any diseases before pregnancy may face pregnancy-induced ailments. Examples of these are hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness), gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension, or cholestasis (a liver condition that triggers itchiness). Even under the best of circumstances, the body naturally goes through a massive, undeniable change during pregnancy. That being said, most women tend to lack the support needed to honor themselves during pregnancy to create these best circumstances in the first place, so support during pregnancy is crucial for every woman.

Ayurveda understands the importance of and influences for creating balance. Once you recognize these causes in yourself, often in the form of undue stress on the body and mind, you can change them.

In practice: Pay attention to your stools and any elimination discomfort that arises. For example, the color of your stool can offer markers of whether you need to check in with your doctor—a bright-red colored stool may require some testing, or you may just be eating a significant amount of beets. Paying attention to your stools will give you a sense of the imbalances in your body. Working on these will actually help during the time of delivery.