Why Are Some Women Getting This Cancer Earlier In Life?
A change in your period can be easy to explain away.
Maybe your bleeding is heavier than usual, your cycle has become unpredictable, or you've started spotting between periods.
If you're approaching menopause, you might chalk it up to shifting hormones. But sometimes, unusual bleeding can point to something that needs a closer look, including endometrial cancer, which develops in the lining of the uterus.
It's often thought of as a cancer that affects older women, but a new study suggests that the average age at diagnosis may vary quite a bit across racial and ethnic groups.
About the study
Researchers reviewed the medical records of 261 people who had surgery for a gynecological condition at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, between 2016 and 2021.
They wanted to find out whether people from different racial and ethnic groups were diagnosed with endometrial cancer at different ages.
They also looked at whether everyday challenges, such as finding transportation or getting to a healthcare provider, might play a role.
Although endometrial cancer is more common after menopause, the researchers wanted to understand whether this age pattern looked the same across different communities.
Some women were diagnosed nearly 12 years earlier
The average age at diagnosis differed across groups:
- Native American patients: 49.79 years old, compared with 61.99 for White patients.
- Hispanic patients: 53.74 years old, compared with 61.56 for non-Hispanic patients.
That means Native American patients in this study were diagnosed about 12 years earlier than White patients, while Hispanic patients were diagnosed nearly eight years earlier than non-Hispanic patients.
The researchers also looked at the living conditions that can make accessing healthcare more difficult.
People with endometrial cancer were more likely to face housing and transportation challenges than those with benign conditions or precancerous changes. Hispanic patients were particularly likely to experience these challenges, regardless of their diagnosis.
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Getting care isn't always that simple
It's easy to assume that if something feels wrong, you can just make a doctor's appointment and get it checked out. But for someone without reliable transportation, or who may not have health insurance or be able to get childcare or time off of work, that first appointment can be a much bigger hurdle.
The researchers suggested that these barriers could contribute to differences in when cancer gets diagnosed.
Previous research has also linked living farther from healthcare facilities with worse endometrial cancer outcomes.
There's another challenge, too: knowing what to look for. The study cites research showing that only 26.3% of women reported any awareness of endometrial cancer symptoms, while 72.6% didn't recognize unusual vaginal bleeding as a possible warning sign.
That's a lot of missed awareness for a symptom that deserves attention.
Bleeding changes can happen during perimenopause and menopause, but it's important not to automatically assume hormones are responsible.
When should you get unusual bleeding checked?
You don't have to be past menopause to take changes in your bleeding seriously. A few things worth discussing with your healthcare provider include:
- Heavier or more frequent periods: Especially if your usual pattern has changed.
- Bleeding between periods: Spotting outside your regular cycle is worth mentioning.
- Bleeding after menopause: Even a small amount of bleeding after menopause should be checked.
Of course, these symptoms don't automatically mean cancer.
Hormonal changes, fibroids, and uterine polyps can also cause unusual bleeding.
Depending on your symptoms and medical history, your healthcare provider may recommend an ultrasound or an endometrial biopsy, which involves taking a small sample of the uterine lining to check for abnormal cells.
You don't need to wait until the bleeding becomes severe or happens repeatedly to ask about it.
The takeaway
Age isn't a reliable reason to rule endometrial cancer out, and this study found that some racial and ethnic groups were diagnosed considerably earlier than others.
Consider unusual bleeding your cue to check in with your healthcare provider, not something to simply blame on getting older.