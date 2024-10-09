The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends anxiety screenings for all adults between the ages of 19 and 65, with the goal of diagnosing and thus treating those with anxiety sooner. This not only means physicians will have access to anxiety screening tools, but they will be covered by insurance with no co-pay. While this change may not roll out in every doctor's office right away, it has the potential to improve the way we talk about and treat anxiety for the better.