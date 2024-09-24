"A really, really great example of this is all of the hype around hyaluronic acid products. We've been teaching consumers that HA is a great thing for your skin. But HA is also incredibly polar, which means it's repelled by your skin," she says. "So many of these HA products that are out there are great at creating surface hydration, but they aren't getting to the place in the skin where the problem is actually occurring, which is inside the layers of the skin."