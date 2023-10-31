How to make a prosaic vegetable look impressive – serve it whole. The sauce ingredients, once gathered, just need to be fed into a blender, and before you know it, you have a vegetable dish worth celebrating to put in the middle of the table, for everyone to carve out their own portions. Cook this in a big Le Creuset-type pot and either serve it in that or transfer it whole to a dish, sitting on the lemon slices, the sauce poured over the top and decorated with the nuts, chickpeas and pomegranate seeds. It should be soft enough to serve with a spoon.