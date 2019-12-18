How Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Whitney English Eats Well While On The Road
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
December 18, 2019
With the right daily routines, we can maintain our well-being whether we're at home or traveling the world. In this mbg classes video, registered dietitian nutritionist Whitney English shares the practices that help make sure she's healthy on the road. Whether you're established in a healthy exercise and eating routine or you're just starting out, learn simple ways to fuel yourself with nutritious and delicious food and feel great throughout your trip.