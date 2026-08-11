New Study Shows The Menopause Treatments That Actually Help Your Symptoms
Menopause comes with a lot of advice. From your doctor, your friends, the internet, and an entire industry of products promising relief, it can be challening to decipher what's actually worth trying.
Researchers of a new review set out to cut through that noise and evaluated the evidence behind the most commonly used integrative approaches to menopause care. Researchers looked at a wide range of integrative options: lifestyle interventions, mind-body therapies, nutritional strategies, botanicals, and complementary modalities, to see what the evidence actually supports. Here's what you need to know.
The approaches with the strongest evidence
After reviewing the data, these therapies had the strongest evidence supporting their use.
- Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT): One of the most well-supported nonhormonal options for hot flashes and night sweats. It works by changing how the brain interprets these symptoms, reducing how distressing they feel. Available through therapists, structured programs, and digital platforms, it's especially useful for women also navigating menopause-related mood changes. The review recommends it as a first-line nonhormonal option.
- Clinical hypnosis: Less well-known, but backed by a growing body of research. The review calls it out as an evidence-supported option for reducing hot flash and night sweat distress.
- Physical activity: Regular exercise supports bone density, helps manage blood sugar and cholesterol, and can improve mood and sleep. A mix of aerobic and resistance training is well-supported, with yoga and tai chi offering added benefits for stress and sleep. Exercise during perimenopause also has measurable effects on body composition.
- Diet: The review highlights nutrition as a cornerstone of menopause care, particularly for bone and heart health. A nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory eating pattern supports the body through this transition; how nutrient needs shift with age is worth understanding before assuming your current diet covers the bases.
What doesn't have strong support
The evidence here tells a clear story. The approaches that actually hold up are the foundational ones: movement, food, and behavioral tools like CBT.
Products tend to get the attention; the evidence points elsewhere. Working with a provider to build something that fits your specific picture is where the real leverage is.
- Phytoestrogens and botanical supplements: Plant-based estrogen compounds (found in soy, red clover, and flaxseed) and botanicals like black cohosh and evening primrose oil don't have consistent, high-quality evidence for hot flashes. The review doesn't recommend them for routine use, citing concerns about inconsistent formulations and potential safety issues. However some practitioners still find these solutions helpful for certain patients, and it's worth a discussion with your healthcare provider if you have questions.
- Mindfulness-based practices: May improve sleep and quality of life, but not recommended specifically for hot flashes and night sweats. Useful as part of a broader wellness routine, just not a targeted fix.
- Acupuncture: May offer some subjective improvements in overall symptom burden for certain individuals, but the evidence isn't strong enough to recommend it broadly.
The takeaway
The evidence here tells a clear story. The approaches that actually hold up are the foundational ones: movement, food, and behavioral tools like CBT.
Products tend to get the attention; the evidence points elsewhere. Working with a provider to build something that fits your specific picture is where the real leverage is.