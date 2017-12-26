These Indoor Toxins Thrive In Winter. Here’s Where They're Hiding

If you've ever had a water leak at home, it means mold could be growing behind the wall. Water leaks should be completely dried up with a dehumidifier, and all wet materials should be removed within 24 to 48 hours. Hiring a mold inspector for further investigation is wise. (I don't think simply putting out plates to test for mold is enough.)

Timing is everything when it comes to mold because the sooner you catch it, the easier it is to fix. You have to open up walls, roofs, and spaces to get it out. Leave it to the professionals to prevent mold spores from spreading during the removal process. Otherwise you can worsen the problem.

Roof leaks are a common space that mold spreads, via the drywall, ceilings, and floors. I have another patient who’s an eager do-it-yourself type. He noticed a roof leak that had been going on for months and took it upon himself to repair it. When he opened the ceiling, his family got much sicker. The leak had triggered a massive growth of toxic mold. Inadvertently, he had spread the mycotoxins throughout his home, where his wife and children became quite ill.