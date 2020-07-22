A Common Mistake We Make While Looking For Love, From A Relationship Counselor

What makes us experience love?

That was the heart of the concern a woman named Brandy came to me with. She couldn’t feel the feeling of love, other than what she occasionally got from her husband or others.

“I can’t seem to feel my love for my husband. I want to have kids, but I’m worried that I won’t feel love for them either. I get that warm feeling in my heart only when someone else is loving to me, but I don’t feel it on my own, even for my husband. I know I love him, but I can’t feel it. What’s wrong with me?”

Many people have variations of this same issue: they’re seeking out the warm feeling we refer to as love, which they mainly associate with being head-over-heels infatuated with a partner and receiving similar affection from them. But this isn’t what love looks like or feels like—in fact, it can be a barrier to experiencing the real love we crave.