What's Right Outside Your Door May Be Affecting Your Pregnancy
Nature's effect on stress isn't just anecdotal.
There's growing science behind the idea that the greenery around your home does something real for your stress levels, and a new study on residential greenness and stress hormones suggests this may be especially meaningful during pregnancy.
Researchers found that pregnant people living in greener neighborhoods had measurably lower levels of chronic stress hormones in their hair, adding to a growing body of evidence that everyday nature exposure may support stress resilience during one of life's most demanding periods.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand whether living near more greenery was linked to lower stress hormone levels during pregnancy. They enrolled 385 pregnant people and collected hair samples during the second trimester, testing them for four hormones (cortisol, cortisone, progesterone, and DHEA).
Hair is a useful medium for this kind of research because it reflects long-term hormonal patterns rather than a single moment in time, making it a reliable window into chronic stress load over weeks and months.
To measure greenness, the team used two approaches: satellite imagery that captured all vegetation within 100, 300, and 500 meters of each person's home, and Google Street View images analyzed by deep learning algorithms to estimate what percentage of the street-level view was actually green.
The combination gave them both a bird's-eye view and a ground-level one.
Living in greener neighborhoods was linked to lower stress hormones
Pregnant people in the greenest neighborhoods had lower hair cortisol levels than those in the least-green areas, and this held up even after researchers accounted for factors like neighborhood income and urban vs. rural location.
The cortisone link was more specific; it showed up for greenness measured within a roughly 500-meter radius of home. At street level, neighborhoods with more grass coverage were associated with lower levels of both cortisol and cortisone.
The cortisol finding wasn't limited to a single point in pregnancy, either. When researchers looked at cortisol across both the first and second trimesters, the same relationship appeared: more greenery, lower cortisol.
Why this matters during pregnancy
Pregnancy is already one of the most physically and emotionally demanding periods of life. Add chronic stress to the mix, and the stakes get higher.
Elevated stress hormones during pregnancy have been linked to a higher risk of adverse outcomes for both the pregnant person and the developing baby, and we're talking about the kind that builds over weeks and months, not the occasional hard day.
That's where cortisol comes in. It's the body's primary stress hormone, and this research (conducted in one city, so more work is needed) aligns with Stress Reduction Theory: the idea that natural environments trigger an evolutionary calm response, dialing down the hormonal cascade that follows psychological stress.
Early days, but the direction is clear.
How to bring more green into your day
You don't need to move to a new neighborhood to take something actionable from this research. Small, consistent doses of nature exposure may be what matters most.
- Spend time in nearby parks or green spaces: Even brief, regular visits to a local park can increase your everyday nature exposure without requiring a major time commitment.
- Take walks along tree-lined or grassy routes: If you have options for your daily walk, choosing a route with more greenery (even a street with mature trees) may make a difference over time.
- Look for green micro-moments: A garden, a grassy median, a tree-filled courtyard—these count. The goal is consistent, ambient exposure to natural environments throughout the week.
The takeaway
Pregnant people living in greener neighborhoods had lower levels of chronic stress hormones in their hair, suggesting that everyday nature exposure may quietly support stress resilience during pregnancy.