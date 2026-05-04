The Unexpected Reason That Stress Management Matters In Pregnancy

Your body isn’t just responding to the workout itself. It’s responding to the context around it, including stress. Stress is an unavoidable part of life, and when you're expecting a child, it's natural to feel certain types of stress or worry increasing. It can come from work, finances, health worries, or just the mental load of a huge life shift. What this research suggests is that stress isn’t running in the background. It may actually influence how those healthy habits play out over time, including how exercise affects development, so it's worth including intentional stress management practices in your prenatal health routine.