When Does Sharing Too Much With Your Partner Start Hurting Your Sense Of Self?

Our personal barometers of individual privacy are, of course, unique. Two people in one relationship may have very different views about what's OK to tell. Some individuals are very uncomfortable with self-disclosure and hold seemingly unimportant information close to their chest, as they would with a major secret. They see almost any question as invasive, even, "What did you eat for lunch?" Others tend to share anything and everything about themselves, even the most personal details, in casual conversation.