When Does Sharing Too Much With Your Partner Start Hurting Your Sense Of Self?

Common wisdom around relationships holds that we should always be totally transparent with our partners. A good relationship is based on microscopic honesty, they say.

But that's not always true. In fact, sometimes we can mix up the idea of "being authentic" with oversharing. For example, when I did an initial intake with a couple recently, I asked them to tell me how they'd met. One of the partners, a man, jumped in quickly saying, "It wasn't love at first sight. I didn't find Amy attractive in the beginning; in fact, my roommate didn't believe I was dating someone as, you know, ordinary-looking."

As Amy squirmed in embarrassment and hurt, he dug himself a deeper hole as he went on: "I mean, she was funny and smart and had inner beauty, which made up for it."

The "it" hung in the room, like silent thunder. He finished off with "Just being honest."

Or for another example, take a couple I know who has only one email address between the two of them; if I write one person, I write both. I once addressed one person, making it clear that the message was just for her, and her partner responded as though they are the same person.