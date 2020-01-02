Overall, expert feedback on the Sirtfood Diet is mixed. The good news: The diet does seem to be loaded with foods that are healthy. "There is extensive research that highlights the many benefits of some of the foods called out on this diet, like coffee, green tea, dark chocolate, and dark leafy greens," says Jessica Cording, R.D., registered dietitian and health coach.

Many of these foods may also support healthy weight loss, says Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D., but whether or not they promote weight loss by activating sirtuins remains to be proved. According to Largeman-Roth, while studies have shown the importance of sirtuins and sirtuin-boosting compounds on metabolic pathways, there is no science behind the ability of specific foods to boost sirtuin levels.

"The foods promoted on the diet are ones that fight inflammation and would be beneficial for anyone to add to their diet but not because they boost sirtuins," she says. "Just because a food contains a certain nutrient linked to metabolism doesn't mean that food causes automatic weight loss—there is no way to turn on a 'skinny gene' with food."

Additionally, while these "sirtfoods" are indeed healthy, Largeman-Roth says someone would want to make sure they're also rounding out their meals with healthy fats and proteins.

As for the structure of the diet, it may not be perfect, but Cording thinks it could be an approachable option for people who are interested in a weight loss plan that has some structure and offers room for flexibility and customization. "I appreciate that it's a 'diet of inclusion' versus one focused primarily on restricting foods," she says.

That said, Cording admits that the juice-heavy initial part of Phase One is a bit lower in calories than what she'd typically recommend, but the later phases, which include a higher calorie goal and solid food, are somewhat more sustainable.