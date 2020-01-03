The endomorph diet itself might be pretty healthy, but the rationale behind it is flawed. That's because "there is no science-backed evidence that shows that certain diets work for specific body types," says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition and wellness expert and author of Eating in Color. Additionally, it's likely too presumptuous to say that endomorphs are typically insulin resistant. "Without looking at someone's individual blood work, I wouldn't want to assume that they are prediabetic or have blood sugar issues," says Largeman-Roth.

If you're following Catudal's recommended macronutrient breakdown for an endomorph diet, Largeman-Roth says you should also be mindful that, depending on a person's size, an intake of 1,300 to 1,500 calories may be too restrictive, and 40% of calories from protein may be too high unless you're doing a lot of endurance training. "But this is a low-cal diet," she says, "so people are likely to lose weight on it, at least initially."

On the bright side, there's likely no harm in trying an endomorph diet (which, again, can be formulated pretty similarly to a paleo diet, if desired), and Largeman-Roth says, "Everyone can certainly benefit from reducing their intake of refined carbohydrates like white bread, cookies, and crackers."

But keep in mind, every body is different, and if you're struggling to lose weight, you may benefit from a more tailored dietary approach—and don't forget a consistent exercise routine.

"I think the best strategy for anyone who struggles to lose weight and to gain muscle is to work with a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), who can create an individualized diet that will support their needs," says Largeman-Roth. "Also, an exercise plan with both cardio and resistance training would be advised to boost heart health and improve muscle mass."