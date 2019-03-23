What To Say To Your Partner When They're Not Taking Care Of Their Health

Are you and your partner misaligned when it comes to health practices?

When my dating clients ask me what's most important regarding similar values and lifestyles, they are often surprised when, along with values related to politics and social issues, I always mention food—especially when one of them practices mindful, healthy eating, and the other doesn't and won't consider it. It's not about specific food choices, i.e., whether you're vegan or vegetarian, doing keto or paleo, or whatever specific eating practices you each might have. These are not nearly as important as the bigger question of how generally health-conscious you each are.

Even if it's not an issue at the start of a relationship (you, in fact, might not even notice how much your lifestyles misalign until after you've started to live together), having different levels of concern about wellness can lead to intense stress between a couple. It's not easy to watch someone you love disregard their physical and mental well-being day in and day out, and especially over time if you're building a life together, it can even feel a bit frightening knowing that your partner's life now or in the future might be fraught with illness or suffering.

"My heart is breaking because my husband insists on eating fast food and smoking," one client once told me. 'He is already having some minor heart problems, and he's only 42, and I'm scared to death that he is going to drop dead of a heart attack and leave me and the kids alone." Her husband would get angry and resist when she tried to talk to him about it, telling her to stop worrying or to stop "trying to control" him.