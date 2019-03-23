What To Say To Your Partner When They're Not Taking Care Of Their Health

If this is the case, then the only other thing you can do is be very gentle and compassionate with yourself. You need to accept your helplessness over your partner and that you have no control over them. I've been through this with a number of people in my family whom I love, so I know how very hard it is to accept that someone you love might be bringing harm to themselves. One of the hardest feelings to accept is our helplessness over others' choices, especially when those choices are hurting them, you, and others. You need to accept that getting angry, pleading, threatening, or anything else isn't going to control the other person or suddenly get them to care about something they don't care about.