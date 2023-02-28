Laser hair removal works by targeting the pigment in the hair follicles, “and once the follicle gets disabled, it eventually doesn’t grow back anymore” Karavolas says. Because the laser itself is targeting the melanin, it’s essential that the right laser is used for the patient’s skin tone.

“There are many kinds of lasers,” he says, noting that those with dark skin tones should most likely use one called Nd:YAG, which is a long-pulse wavelength. “It’s very good for skin of color because it bypasses the epidermis, so it doesn’t damage the skin, but it gets rid of the hair.” For those with lighter skin tones, a short-pulse laser called Alexandrite will be used.

He also notes that at this time, laser hair removal cannot target light hair color, such as blonde or light red (since the laser targets the pigment in the hair). However, new options are in the works that will be able to do in the future (“we’re about two years away from that,” he says.)