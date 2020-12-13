Last Minute Gift Ideas For Every Zodiac Sign In Your Life
It's truly hard to believe the holidays are here and 2021 is right around the corner. If your holiday shopping has gotten away from you and you're running out of inspo, we consulted mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, for their take on what to get everyone on your list, based on their zodiac sign. Here's what they had to say.
For Aries:
According to the twins, Aries' are trendsetters. "They like to be the first (and only) kids on the block to flaunt a new toy," they add. Think the color red, something tailor-made just for them, and/or anything active and strategic, like a competitive game.
For Taurus:
"Practical, high-quality gifts appeal to the zodiac's Bull," the twins say. But as they're ruled by Venus, they also appreciate original art and high-end home goods (that aren't too flashy). "They also enjoy making things by hand, so buy them the kits or supplies to create their masterpieces," the twins add.
For Gemini:
Gemini is edgy and trendy, enjoying dressing up in electro-bright colors and fad-friendly clothes, the twins say. "Born communicators, they'll be ever-grateful for gadgets that help them keep in touch with their umpteen thousand friends. They're also total media buffs with impressive movie and music collections that they'd be pleased to have you add to."
For Cancer:
Sentimental Cancers love gifts with a personal touch, the twins note. "As the sign that rules history, they prefer a present with classic value (even an antique) above the latest, new-fangled toy." And as the zodiac's mother sign, anything cozy and domestic will be happily received.
For Leo:
"Leos love glamorous gifts they can show off to the public," the twins say. Think "sparkly baubles, costume-y clothes, shiny cars, or anything they can custom-decorate." As the sign that rules theater, there's a good chance these folks are missing live performances, but camera equipment allows them to make their own, the twins suggest.
For Virgo:
Earthy and conscious, Virgos love a handmade gift that has the lowest possible impact on the environment. "They're the reigning kings and queens of DIY," the twins note, "so a handy-dandy machine for one of their hobbies will be endlessly entertaining." These active-minded folks also love to collect media in any form. (Think books, movies, etc.)
For Libra:
"Lavish Libras love to surround themselves with beauty and luxury," the twins tell mbg. "Make up kits, perfumes, cookware, art—they want it all with a designer twist." They're also huge social butterflies by nature, so any gift that can be shared with a friend or partner would also make a Libra smile.
For Scorpio:
Scorpios are intuitive, thoughtful and deep people, and thus, they love a gift that's deeply personal or one-of-a-kind. "They enjoy their alone time, so books, art supplies, and software always go over well with them," the twins say. They also enjoy making things by hand or figuring out how things work by taking them apart.
For Sagittarius:
Sagittarians are the zodiac's adventurers and travelers. With traveling options limited now, anything that can help them tap into their free-spirited nature will go over well. "They also love to make a splash with bright colors and edgy flair, so hit the indie boutiques instead of the malls when shopping for them," the twins say.
For Capricorn:
"Classic, elegant Capricorns appreciate items of lasting value made by respected brand names," the twins note. This sign is also a bit status conscious, so gifts for them should have an "air of exclusivity" to them—like a membership to a social club or a limited edition collector's item. They're also big on athletics and entrepreneurship, so sports equipment and business books are also great.
For Aquarius:
The space-agey and futuristic folks of the zodiac, Aquarians love the latest and greatest tech toys. And, as the sign of the humanitarian, "gifts from conscious companies are a hit, especially if the proceeds fund a developing nation or charitable cause," the twins say.
For Pisces:
Last but certainly not least, dreamy Pisces love to escape from reality, the twins note. "Any gift that takes them 'away from it all,' would be ideal." Think a spa treatment or all things self-care. "With their vivid imaginations, they also love music, poetry, photography, and dance—preferably with an indie twist," they add.
Whatever you end up getting the people on your list, it's always the thought that counts the most. If you're still in need of inspo, check out mbg's full 2020 holiday gift guide for even more ideas.
