The 10 Anxiety-Eliminating Products I ALWAYS Travel With

BOSE Quiet Comfort Headphones

It's not an exaggeration to say that my life fundamentally changed when I got these headphones. They serve two huge purposes for my anxiety, wrapping me in a cocoon of noise-free, and thus stress-free, bliss, and also providing a quiet space for my meditation, no matter what my actual surroundings are. The former point is especially resonant for my fear of flying: I didn't realize how much the small plane noises (changes in engine thrust, pings and dings I tried to ascribe meaning to) stoked my anxiety. These block those out completely, making me feel as if I'm watching a movie in my living room (I also love them on city streets, where they dull the cortisol-raising construction and siren noises). They've become a must-have in my meditation practice as well—when I want to do my daily session, whether I'm in a hotel or on a bus or on a bench in the middle of a square, I slip them on and play a white noise track I downloaded from YouTube. Voilà! No excuse not to meditate, wherever I might be. Quiet Comfort Headphones, BOSE ($349.95)