Have you ever woken up, looked in the mirror, and felt like you’ve aged years practically overnight? Follow up question: Am I writing this story from personal experience and for my own benefit and comfort? Maybe! Who’s to say! But back to the point: It’s a jarring moment, to feel as though your youthful glow is slipping past you. It’s enough to send you straight to your online shopping cart to buy the strongest acid or retinol available—and perhaps even book an appointment with the dermatologist

But as holistic esthetician Hayley Wood tells us in a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, perhaps much of that worrying is for naught. Instead, she says, there’s likely several other culprits to look at first—and to maybe take a breather before you do anything dramatic.