Two Very Different Uses For CBD Gummies, Explained

Alexandra: Definitely try them before bed. Every single night I lie on my yoga mat to meditate and relax after a flow. So, one night I tried doing it with a gummy. It usually takes a minute to tune out and come into my breath, but when I took the gummy, I felt completely relaxed and didn't even have to think about it. The CBD effect kicks in after about 30 minutes, so I have a gummy right before I start to flow and then it'll lead me into a meditative state.

I've taken them in the morning, but I'm energetic and upbeat all the time, and when I have anything that's relaxing me too much, I feel a little bit out of my body.

Mel: I actually have a different experience with it and can definitely take it during the day. I had a doctor's appointment the day I first tried gummies from Sunday Scaries. It was a standard checkup, but I get so nervous anytime I have to do anything medical-related. I took a couple of gummies before my appointment (Sunday Scaries suggests taking two to three gummies in a day), and when it came to my anxiety about the appointment, I was like, you know what, I'm as cool as a cucumber.

I thought it was my imagination, but when the nurse took my blood pressure, she told me, "Wow, you're usually a nervous wreck, but your blood pressure's not showing any spikes—it's completely normal," which isn't ever the case for me.