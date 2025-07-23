Advertisement
What Is Mewing, Anyway? Experts Unpack The Buzzy Claims
Every time I see some magical skin care claim that requires absolutely no effort at all, I'm dubious. Call me cynical, but I need more than a TikTok endorsement. Please, show me the receipts!
Such is the case with mewing: Plenty of online beauty fans swear it "changes the shape of your face" by defining your jawline—with no cost or downtime. I did some digging of my own, and it turns out, the buzzy benefits aren't so simple. Ahead, my investigation.
What is mewing?
"Mewing” is a facial posture that claims to change the shape of your jawline using nothing but your own tongue. "The thought is that by placing the tongue to the roof of the mouth and pushing upward and behind the upper teeth that it can make the jaw more defined, stronger, and more pronounced if you do it about 30 minutes a day," explains plastic surgeon Cat Chang, M.D., founder of NAKEDBEAUTY MD.
To be clear, this is not a medical technique. It was created by an orthodontist in the 1970s (more on that in a moment) but has received quite a lot of buzz on social media. Some creators claim it helps them "eliminate a double chin" and change their face shape in photos—but again, it's a theory not based on any medical evidence.
To "mew," all you need to do is rest your tongue on the roof of your mouth instead of the bottom where it naturally lies, then push the tongue upward and behind the teeth.
Where did it come from?
We can credit the trend to UK-based orthodontist John Mew (that's where the name comes from), who coined the term "orthotropics," an alternative approach to orthodontics that focuses on guiding the growth of facial bones and correcting oral and head posture.
"It was initially focused on treating children with orthodontic and maxillofacial issues to take advantage of the fact that, in these patients, the teeth and facial skeleton were still growing," explains board-certified plastic surgeon Peter Lee, M.D., CEO of Wave Plastic Surgery. "But, over time Dr. Mew and his son [Michael], who is also an orthodontist, have expanded the population of patients who, in their view, are candidates for orthotropics to include adults."
"The Mews claim that if you 'make a concerted effort to get your tongue on the roof of your mouth and chew more,' you will have a more defined and sculpted jawline along with improved bone structure," orthodontist Erin Fraundorf, DMD, MSD, founder of Boca Orthodontic + Whitening Studio, tells mindbodygreen.
John has since had his license revoked by the General Dental Council (GDC) of Britain due to controversial dentistry practices and oral appliances.
Does it have any benefits?
I repeat: The concept of mewing does not come with any science-backed benefits. That said, you can find thousands of anecdotal accounts on TikTok to back its transformative power—at least for the few seconds it takes to snap a picture.
"Mewing is great when posing for photos, but it does not alter the jawline permanently," says Chang. "If you did this at less than 6 months old, then maybe it would work, as the bones are malleable to pressure." But as an adult, you likely won't make any long-term adjustments from tongue pressure alone.
That's not to say your tongue posture isn't important. "The tongue is one of the strongest muscles in your entire body," says Fraundorf. "While its posture absolutely plays an important role in oral health, dental and skeletal growth, development, and airway, mewing oversimplifies the complexities of this process."
Both Fraundorf and Chang agree: You cannot "alter your face shape" just by changing your tongue's resting position. "Placing the tongue on the roof of the mouth does lift the jaw and make it appear tighter, but as mentioned, this is only temporary," adds Chang. Great for photos, fine, but it won't last.
This all being said, some face yoga exercises do involve different tongue movements, but the difference here is that these aim to work the muscles, not the bones. Strengthening the muscles around your jaw and neck can lead to a more "snatched" appearance, but it's not the bones themselves that are changing.
Any side effects?
Depending on the amount of pressure you place on the backs of your teeth, Fraundorf says you may experience tooth mobility or misalignment, worsening of the bite, jaw pain, or excess tooth wear from mewing long term.
These aren't super likely, especially if you're only mewing in photos—according to Chang, the only common "side effect" is that it doesn't actually, well, work. "I think in the worst case, it wastes your time. There is no science behind it, just anecdotes and no published data. I think it's important for people to be well informed and have appropriate expectations," she says.
But it's not necessarily harmful, so long as you don't put excess pressure behind your teeth for a long period of time. "If you want to waste time mewing, fine!" she adds.
Other ways to tighten & tone your jawline
There is no at-home practice that will alter your bone structure. "To think you can change the skeletal structure of your face after adolescence just simply isn't true," states Chang.
That being said, there are ways you can depuff and tone your jawline to accentuate your natural bone structure—habits that treat the skin and muscle, not the bones themselves. Find some tips below:
- Microcurrent: Think of microcurrent like a workout for your face. "It stimulates the facial muscles underneath the skin, which will help to improve the facial contour, tone the skin, and reduce wrinkles," says celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. Learn more about how the technology works here.
- Facial cupping: The ancient TCM practice is primarily meant to stimulate the acupuncture meridians and channels on the face, but suctioning your skin with the small, soft silicone cups can also help decrease puffiness and move lymph around, thus sculpting the face, neck, and jawline.
- Emface: For those who'd like to go the in-office route, Emface is a popular noninvasive option that uses radio frequency and high-intensity facial electrical stimulation to reduce fat, tighten skin, and tone muscles. The Emface Submentum Treatment, in particular, treats the submental region—otherwise known as the "double chin" area.
The takeaway
Overall, feel free to mew as much as you please—you do you! But don't expect any drastic changes long term, experts say, as no practice will ever alter your bone structure past adolescence. Facial exercises, depuffing tools, and noninvasive treatments can certainly work the muscles and reduce swelling—which can totally enhance your facial features. A snatched jawline is not a pipe dream; just know that it's not the bones themselves you're reforming.