What Is Ichigo Ichie? 10 Rules Of The Japanese Way To Happiness

Ichigo ichie can be translated as, "Once, a meeting" and also as "In this moment, an opportunity." What this means to tell us is that each meeting, everything we experience, is a unique treasure that will never be repeated in the same way again. So if we let it slip away without enjoying it, the moment will be lost forever.

Becoming aware of ichigo ichie helps us take our foot off the gas and remember that each morning we spend in the world, every moment we spend with our children and with our loved ones is infinitely valuable and deserves our full attention.

The cultivation and practice of ichigo ichie will allow you to lead a happier, more fulfilled life, without feeling weighed down by the past or anxious about the future. You'll learn to live fully in the present, acknowledging and appreciating the gift of every moment.

Here are the 10 principles that sum up this Japanese philosophy: