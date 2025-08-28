The Ferber method differs from other "cry it out" methods as it does involve checking in on the baby during crying spells—however, these check-ins are short, spaced out, and eventually weaned out entirely. "The Ferber method teaches caregivers to allow babies to cry for increasing intervals before comforting them. For example, after you first lay them down, you leave the room and allow them to cry 5 minutes before you check on them, and then 10 minutes, and then 15 minutes," says Walker. Most experts and parents consider the Ferber method to be the gentler version of the "cry it out" styles.