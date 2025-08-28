You May Have Heard Of The Ferber Method Of Sleep Training — Here's All You Need To Know
Sleep training babies often brings up a lot of confusion and questions. Parents, often desperate for a good night's sleep themselves, are sometimes left pondering whether their course of action is the right one, as there are many methods to choose from. Arguably the most famous is the Ferber method.
And if you are a new parent, perhaps you've considered this method too. So, here, our explainer on what you need to know.
What is the Ferber method?
The Ferber method—sometimes called "Ferberization"—is a sleep-training program created by pediatric sleep expert Richard Ferber, Ph.D. The idea is that a baby who has been sleep-trained under this method will be able to independently lull themselves to sleep and self-soothe when they wake up in the middle of the night.
"The main purpose of the Ferber method is to teach your child skills to put themselves to sleep. This means your child should be able to put themselves to sleep from a wide-awake state without any help," says pediatric sleep expert Kimberly Walker, LMSW, founder of Parenting Unlimited (who notes she teaches other sleep-training methods in her private practice and is well versed in many of the other forms).
How is it different from other sleeping methods?
The Ferber method differs from other "cry it out" methods as it does involve checking in on the baby during crying spells—however, these check-ins are short, spaced out, and eventually weaned out entirely. "The Ferber method teaches caregivers to allow babies to cry for increasing intervals before comforting them. For example, after you first lay them down, you leave the room and allow them to cry 5 minutes before you check on them, and then 10 minutes, and then 15 minutes," says Walker. Most experts and parents consider the Ferber method to be the gentler version of the "cry it out" styles.
However, on the other end of the sleep-training spectrum, the Ferber method differs from other programs as it doesn't allow for holding. "There are many methods, but the main difference between most methods is whether or not you pick the child up when they are crying. In the Ferber method, you do not pick them up," she says.
Ferber method check-in chart
The method is famous for its timed chart, as outlined in Ferber's book Solve Your Child's Sleep Problems. Here is a general chart, but experts recommend purchasing or borrowing the book for more information if you decide to try this method.
How to start:
- Put your baby to bed and leave the room.
- If (or when) the baby starts crying, check in on them at the interval times below. The check-ins should be brief themselves (a few minutes) and spaced out according to the below chart.
- Do this until the baby falls asleep.
Day 1
- First check-in after: 3 minutes
- Second check-in after: 5 minutes
- Third check-in after: 10 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 10 minutes
Day 2
- First check-in after: 5 minutes
- Second check-in after: 10 minutes
- Third check-in after: 12 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 12 minutes
Day 3
- First check-in after: 10 minutes
- Second check-in after: 12 minutes
- Third check-in after: 15 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 15 minutes
Day 4
- First check-in after: 12 minutes
- Second check-in after: 15 minutes
- Third check-in after: 17 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 17 minutes
Day 5
- First check-in after: 15 minutes
- Second check-in after: 17 minutes
- Third check-in after: 20 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 20 minutes
Day 6
- First check-in after: 17 minutes
- Second check-in after: 20 minutes
- Third check-in after: 25 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 25 minutes
Day 7
- First check-in after: 20 minutes
- Second check-in after: 25 minutes
- Third check-in after: 30 minutes
- Any check-ins thereafter: 30 minutes
When do you start it?
Since the Ferber method relies on self-soothing, parents should wait until babies are developmentally ready to do this: "Most people recommend between 4 to 6 months old, but older is OK too," says Walker. You can always speak to your pediatrician or a sleep specialist if you have any questions about when to start sleep training, for Ferber or otherwise.
What are common mistakes people make?
There are a few common habits that get in the way of a successful sleep-training period—try your best to avoid the below:
- Sleep train at night only. "The most important tips I have are to start at bedtime, not naps," says Walker.
- Make sure all caregivers are committed. If one person isn't diligent with the schedule while the other is, you're sending mixed messages to your baby during sleep time. This can prolong the process and make successful sleeping difficult. No matter your sleep training method, make sure all caregivers are committed to it.
- Put your kid to bed while awake. "Make sure your child is WIDE-awake when you put them to bed...not drowsy. They need to get in their bed and put themselves to sleep exactly like adults. We are tired and ready for bed, but we are not half-asleep when we get into bed. Children need to have the same skills to put themselves to sleep as we do," she says.
The takeaway
There are several ways to sleep train your child. You'll simply want to find one that works best for you and your family. One of the most famous is the Ferber method and works by helping your kid develop the skills to sleep on their own.