Truly changing your habits, whether physical or emotional, is no easy task. When it comes to emotional coping mechanisms, the same struggles apply—even more so if you don't even know you're doing them. If you engage in mindless activities to numb yourself from feeling a certain type of way, you may be experiencing emotional novocaine. To break this cycle, try to be mindful of your intention with these activities and, when possible, feel the emotions you were initially trying to avoid. For more information about positive psychology, check out the three most common myths about self-help, straight from Heinz herself.