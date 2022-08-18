 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs

Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs

Image by John Tuesday / Unsplash

August 18, 2022 — 23:12 PM

As the saying goes, old habits die hard. This isn’t just applicable to physical habits but mental habits as well. Read: If you’ve learned to cope with your emotions in a certain way, shifting that pattern isn’t always easy. 

On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, developmental psychologist Sasha Heinz, Ph.D., who is an expert in behavioral change and positive psychology, discussed about some of the most common emotional coping methods out there. Here, one method she recommends avoiding, if you can. 

What is emotional Novocaine?

Heinz actually coined the intriguing term, “emotional Novocaine,” herself. Its definition? “Anything that you do to stay numb," she explains. “Anything that you do somewhat compulsively to avoid feeling feelings.” 

There are plenty of different strategies people use to numb their emotions, but Heinz emphasizes that it's quite common (so you’re not alone). Some people may even engage in a few different emotional Novocaine activities in a single setting. A few examples include: 

  • Mindlessly scrolling on social media
  • Gossiping with friends
  • Drinking alcohol to avoid emotions
  • Shopping as distraction
  • Only focusing on others’ problems

“There are different flavors of emotional Novocaine, and everyone has different or multiple versions of it,” Heinz says. Which emotionally-numbing activity you choose may depend on the feeling or feelings you’re hoping to avoid or whatever best distracts you the most at the moment. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to know you’re engaging in emotional novocaine.

Now, activities like scrolling through Instagram and shopping can also be done intentionally as well. Heinz isn't saying you can never spend time on social media or take advantage of a sale. That said, it can be difficult to know if you’re using these behaviors as a numbing technique, or if you’re actively engaging in them with positive intention. 

If you find yourself reverting back to this activity when negative emotions come up, whether it be loneliness, boredom, sadness, etc., then it may be serving as a numbing or distracting technique. According to Heinz, “If you’re not doing it for the pure enjoyment of the activity itself but for its distracting powers,” that's a telltale sign you’re engaging in emotional Novocaine. 

What to do about it.

Heinz points out that these distractions aren’t always a bad thing. With so much going on in the world around you, sometimes it’s comforting to think about, well, nothing at all. However, when you begin to lose control and engage in these activities compulsively, then you may consider dedicating a moment to be mindful of these actions. 

When you catch yourself reverting back to whatever activity you tend to use as a numbing or distracting technique, ask yourself: “Am I doing this to avoid feeling something else, or is this what I want to be doing right now for pure enjoyment?”

The answer to this question will help you decide whether or not you want to continue engaging. If you realize you’re actively trying to distract yourself, then it may be time to truly let yourself feel the emotion at-hand, rather than continue avoiding it. Over time, Heinz explains, exposing yourself to these difficult emotions can increase your tolerance for challenging emotional states. This, in turn, will lead to better mental fitness overall. 

The takeaway. 

Truly changing your habits, whether physical or emotional, is no easy task. When it comes to emotional coping mechanisms, the same struggles apply—even more so if you don’t even know you’re doing them. If you engage in mindless activities to numb yourself from feeling a certain type of way, you may be experiencing emotional Novocaine. To break this cycle, try to be mindful of your intention with these activities and, when possible, feel the emotions you were initially trying to avoid. For more information about positive psychology, check out the three most common myths about self-help, straight from Heinz herself.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly

Sarah Regan
This Mineral Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 5 Ways To Get It Nightly
Integrative Health

I'm An ICU Surgeon & This One Thing Makes A Major Difference In Your Health

Jason Wachob
I'm An ICU Surgeon & This One Thing Makes A Major Difference In Your Health
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Travel

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen
I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Integrative Health

If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral

Emma Loewe
If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral
Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Let's Settle The Debate: Is Room Temperature Water Better For You Than Cold?

Merrell Readman
Let's Settle The Debate: Is Room Temperature Water Better For You Than Cold?
Beauty

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & This Tip Will Make Your Lip Balm Work Even Better

Hannah Frye
I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & This Tip Will Make Your Lip Balm Work Even Better
Beauty

You're Probably Using Hair Gel Wrong — Here's How To Apply Crunch-Free

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Using Hair Gel Wrong — Here's How To Apply Crunch-Free
Personal Growth

How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships

Shannon Kaiser
How To Know If Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Romantic Relationships
Love

This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Sufficiency Isn't Easily Achieved — Until Now, Says An Integrative MD

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Sufficiency Isn't Easily Achieved — Until Now, Says An Integrative MD
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-is-emotional-novocaine

Your article and new folder have been saved!