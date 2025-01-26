Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

What Is Doomscrolling? Why It's Harmful & How To Stop, From A Psychoanalyst

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 26, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Unrecognizable woman in her office using cell sitting at desk with laptop and docs casted with sunshine
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
January 26, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Spending hours scrolling through social media and the news might seem like a reprieve from work or other responsibilities. Depending on the content being consumed, though, that scrolling may actually be harmful to mental health. And yes, there's a name for this proclivity—doomscrolling

Doomscrolling, also called doomsurfing, was placed on Merriam-Webster dictionary's "Words We're Watching" list, since gaining popularity amid the pandemic. They define doomscrolling as "the tendency to continue to surf or scroll through bad news, even though that news is saddening, disheartening, or depressing."

Why are people drawn to doomscrolling?

"During times of stress people turn to social media for information, and doomscrolling has become a 'coping mechanism' with the uncertainty in today's world," psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., tells mbg. 

Some people feel guilty for not doomscrolling. They worry if they aren't constantly in the news, they're turning the other cheek, Spinelli explains. But spending too much time in the news and not maintaining self-care can prevent people from taking real action, which is vital.

How doomscrolling can affect mental health

Many people turn to the news to make sense of what's going on in the world, Spinelli says, but since information is not always given in its entirety—and there's not always one clarifying answer—people can end up feeling frustrated, fearful, helpless, or angry. 

In extreme cases, doomscrolling can create symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she says. "The kind of graphic violence shown on social media can elicit trauma," Spinelli says, "and from my view, this can be detrimental to mental health if it continues to be the fabric of one's day."

Right now, with everything going on in the world, it can be difficult to draw the line between staying informed and doomscrolling. 

How to avoid doomscrolling while still taking action

"Being aware, educated, and contributing in your own way to combat racial and social injustice is undoubtedly important," Spinelli says. "However, we need to utilize other mechanisms to do so rather than excessive doomscrolling." Here are a few strategies she suggests for doing so:

  • Instead of aimlessly scrolling through apps, read newsletters, magazines, or newspapers that you receive via email or at your doorstep. Once you've found a couple of platforms and sources to receive news from, minimize the time spent on other sites. Here are two methods for limiting news intake while staying informed.
  • Listen to podcasts or read books on racial and social injustice. Incorporate this into your daily rhythm in place of doomscrolling. 
  • Spend time volunteering at organizations that support and raise awareness in your place of work. 

Remember, it's possible to be mindful and connected to the issues in the world without excessive doomscrolling, Spinelli says. If someone does find themselves doomscrolling, she urges them to incorporate positive news and read content that brings peace, laughter, or joy. 

More On This Topic

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task
Integrative Health

Dementia Risk Increases Over 50% If You Struggle With This Daily Task

Sarah Regan

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Soul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.