What Is Bemotrizinol? The New FDA-Approved Sunscreen Ingredient Explained
For years, beauty editors, dermatologists, skin care enthusiasts, and frequent travelers have been obsessed with sunscreens sold in places like France, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Many people swear they feel better, wear more comfortably, and offer superior protection compared to many formulas available in the United States.
One reason? An ingredient called bemotrizinol. And as of today, Americans will finally have access to it.
On June 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is officially adding bemotrizinol (BEMT) to the list of approved sunscreen active ingredients. The decision marks the first time in more than 20 years that a new sunscreen filter has been added to the FDA's over-the-counter sunscreen monograph, the official list of active ingredients allowed for use in nonprescription sunscreens. The agency considers the ingredient safe and effective for adults and children six months and older.
For sunscreen advocates, this has been a long time coming.
Why people are excited
To understand the excitement, it helps to understand a little bit about how sunscreen works. The active ingredients in sunscreen are known as UV filters. Their job is to protect your skin from ultraviolet radiation, which contributes to premature aging, sunburn, and skin cancer.
Ideally, a sunscreen should provide broad-spectrum protection, meaning it shields against both UVA and UVB rays.
UVB rays are largely responsible for sunburn. UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and play a major role in wrinkles, pigmentation changes, and long-term skin damage. Both can increase skin cancer risk.
While the United States has a few approved sunscreen filters (in both mineral and chemical options), many experts have argued that our options have lagged behind those available in Europe and parts of Asia, where newer, more sophisticated UV filters have been available for years.
Bemotrizinol is one of those newer-generation filters.
What makes bemotrizinol different?What makes bemotrizinol different?
Bemotrizinol is a type of chemical filter, which means it absorbs UV radiation and converts it into harmless heat, helping protect the skin from sun-induced damage.
But it has distinct characteristics that make it more effective—and safe—from the available chemical filters currently on the market.
- The biggest advantage of bemotrizinol is that it offers broad-spectrum protection on its own. Many chemical sunscreen filters currently used in the United States are stronger against either UVA or UVB rays, requiring formulators to combine multiple ingredients to achieve full protection. Bemotrizinol helps cover both.
- It's also highly photostable, which means it remains effective when exposed to sunlight for extended periods. Some sunscreen ingredients gradually degrade when exposed to UV light. This leaves the skin at risk of damage.
- Another characteristic that has attracted attention is its low level of absorption through the skin. According to the FDA's review, bemotrizinol demonstrates minimal absorption into the body while still providing effective UV protection.
No matter if you prefer chemical, mineral, or a combination of both, the addition of bemotrizinol is a huge win for consumers and skin protection at large. It's a massive step in the right direction, one that consumer advocates (like the EWG) , public health experts, and dermatology organizations have long supported.
When can you actually buy it?
Not immediately, but likely soon. According to the FDA announcement, the ingredient has now been officially added to the sunscreen monograph, allowing manufacturers to begin incorporating it into products sold in the United States.
Industry experts1 expect the first bemotrizinol-containing sunscreens to begin appearing on shelves later this year. That means consumers may soon see formulas that more closely resemble some of the highly praised products currently sold overseas.
And while you’re waiting for bemotrizinol to be more readily available, here’s a list of our favorite sunscreens—all tried and tested by the mbg team.
The takeaway
This doesn't suddenly make your current sunscreen ineffective. Mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide remain excellent options, and many existing broad-spectrum sunscreens already provide strong protection when used correctly.
But today's announcement is still exciting.
For the first time in more than two decades, Americans are getting access to a new sunscreen active ingredient that has already built a strong track record internationally. Bemotrizinol offers broad-spectrum protection, exceptional stability, and another option for formulators working to create sunscreens people enjoy wearing.