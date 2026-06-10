On June 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is officially adding bemotrizinol (BEMT) to the list of approved sunscreen active ingredients. The decision marks the first time in more than 20 years that a new sunscreen filter has been added to the FDA's over-the-counter sunscreen monograph, the official list of active ingredients allowed for use in nonprescription sunscreens. The agency considers the ingredient safe and effective for adults and children six months and older.