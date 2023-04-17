What Happens When Wellness Lovers Meet In Miami? Takeaways From Our Recent Event

The first of many Brazilian beauty lessons: Nourishing the body is an act of self-love. So often, we smear on moisturizer for appearances (and just on the skin that shows). But what if we gave our body the head-to-toe TLC it deserves? In her art of self-massage workshop, Jacqueline Tibbett reminded us that what we need is "a self-love ritual instead of just a skin care routine." And one of the best ways to craft that ritual is through the practice of gua sha.