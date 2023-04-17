What Happens When Wellness Lovers Meet In Miami? Takeaways From Our Recent Event

The first of many Brazilian beauty lessons: Nourishing the body is an act of self-love. So often, we smear on moisturizer for appearances (and just on the skin that shows). But what if we gave our body the head-to-toe TLC it deserves? In her art of self-massage workshop, Dr. Jacqueline Tibbett reminded us that what we need is “a self-love ritual instead of just a skincare routine.” And one of the best ways to craft that ritual is through the practice of Gua Sha.

“If you don't know what Gua Sha is useful for, it’s excellent for lymphatics, for helping flush toxins out of the body,” explained Jacqueline. “You can use it literally anywhere on your body with light pressure.”

Start your new Gua Sha routine with the Nativa SPA Gua Sha Stone, made with black obsidian, and their Quinoa Firming line for moisturizing. “The omega-3s in quinoa oil are very, very good for your skin,” Jacqueline said. Then check out these full-body Gua Sha tips for toning and firming.