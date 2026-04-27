What Happens to Your Immune System After One Sauna Session
There’s a reason sauna use keeps showing up in longevity research. Regular exposure has been associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease1, respiratory illness2, dementia3, and even overall mortality4.
But those outcomes don’t tell us much about the immediate effects. What actually changes in the body during a single session? And how quickly do those changes happen?
A new study5 set out to answer that by tracking immune responses before, during, and after a 30-minute sauna session, offering a closer look at the body’s short-term reaction to heat.
What happens to your immune system during a 30-minute sauna
Researchers studied 51 adults, both men and women, during a standard Finnish sauna session set to about 73°C (roughly 163°F). Each participant spent 30 minutes in the sauna, with blood samples taken before, immediately after, and 30 minutes post-session.
The goal was to track how immune cells and inflammatory signals changed in response to heat stress. Participants were allowed to drink water throughout, which helped control for dehydration and made the setup closer to a typical real-world sauna experience.
Instead of just looking at overall immune activity, the researchers zoomed in on specific white blood cells and a wide range of cytokines, which are signaling molecules involved in inflammation and immune response. This gave a more detailed picture of how the body reacts in the short term.
Sauna’s immediate effect on immune cells
The biggest shift came down to your white blood cells, which are a key part of your immune system. After the sauna session, those levels went up, including important types like neutrophils and lymphocytes. These are the cells that help your body spot and respond to anything that doesn’t belong, whether that’s a virus or another kind of threat.
What stands out is how quickly this happens. The increase shows up right after the sauna, then goes back down within about 30 minutes. So this isn’t a long-lasting spike; it’s more like a short window where your immune system is a bit more alert.
This pattern mirrors what happens during exercise. When you work out, immune cells move out of tissues and into your bloodstream, where they’re more ready to respond if needed. A sauna seems to trigger a comparable response, just through heat instead of movement.
What about inflammation & body temperature?
One thing the researchers looked at closely was inflammation, since that’s often what people think of when they hear the body is under “stress.” But in this case, there weren’t big changes across most inflammatory markers.
Out of dozens of signals they measured, only a few shifted in a meaningful way. That suggests your body isn’t going into a full inflammatory response during a sauna. Instead, the response seems more about mobilization than inflammation. Your immune cells are being redistributed and activated, not necessarily pushed into an inflammatory state.
Body temperature did play a role, though. On average, people’s temperature rose by about 2°C (roughly 3.6°F) during the session. And the more it increased, the more certain immune-related signals shifted alongside it.
Adding sauna use to your routine
So what does this mean for your day-to-day routine? It doesn’t mean a single sauna session will prevent illness or replace other foundational habits. But it does suggest that sauna use can act as a short-term stimulus for your immune system, similar to a workout.
If you already use a sauna, this adds another layer of context. That post-sauna feeling isn’t just relaxation. Your body is actively responding, mobilizing immune cells in a way that may support overall immune surveillance over time.
If you’re considering adding it in, consistency matters more than intensity. This study looked at one session, but previous research has linked regular sauna use to broader health benefits, including a lower risk of certain chronic conditions.
It’s also worth paying attention to how you personally respond. Hydration, heat tolerance, and recovery all play a role in how beneficial the experience feels.
The takeaway
This study doesn’t suggest that sauna use is a cure-all. But it does offer a clearer picture of what’s happening in the body during a session. Your immune system isn’t passive in that environment. It’s responding, adapting, and briefly shifting into a more active state.