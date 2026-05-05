Fasting May Not Be Doing Your Immune System Any Favors, Study Shows
If you've ever experimented with intermittent fasting, you're not alone. The practice has become a go-to strategy for everything from weight management to metabolic health. But recent research1 suggests that when it comes to your immune system, eating may actually give your body an edge.
Why researchers compared fasted and fed T cells
T cells are key players in your body's defense system, responsible for identifying and destroying infected or abnormal cells. While we know nutrition affects immune function broadly, less is known about how the timing of meals influences T cell performance specifically.
To explore this, scientists compared T cells collected from human donors in two states: fasted (before eating) and postprandial (after a meal). They measured metabolic capacity, cytokine production, and memory differentiation to see how feeding status affected immune cell function.
The post-meal boost lasted for days
T cells collected after eating showed higher metabolic capacity, meaning they had more energy available to do their job. They also produced more cytokines (signaling molecules like IFNγ and TNF that help coordinate immune responses), and showed greater effector memory differentiation. Essentially, they were better equipped to "remember" threats and respond faster in the future.
This enhanced function persisted even after seven days of activation and expansion in the lab. The cells didn't just perform better in the moment; they maintained that advantage over time.
The key driver? Triglyceride-rich chylomicrons, the lipid particles that circulate in your blood after you eat. These post-meal lipids appear to signal T cells to ramp up their activity.
What this could mean for advanced cancer therapies
The findings have implications beyond everyday immune function. Researchers also tested whether this fed-state advantage could translate to CAR-T cell therapy, an advanced treatment that uses a patient's own modified T cells to target tumors.
CAR-T cells manufactured from blood collected in the postprandial state showed therapeutic advantages over those made from fasted-state blood. This suggests that something as simple as metabolic timing before a blood draw could influence how well these treatments work.
When eating might support your immune goals
This research doesn't mean fasting is bad; it means context matters. Here's how to think about it:
- Fuel your body when it needs to perform: If you're fighting off an illness, recovering from an infection, or anticipating an immune challenge, skipping meals may not be the best strategy. Your immune cells appear to function better when you're nourished.
- Rethink rigid fasting routines: If you practice intermittent fasting, consider whether there are times when eating might better serve your goals. Flexibility based on your body's needs may be more beneficial than strict adherence.
- Consider pre-event nutrition: Eating before a vaccine, an intense workout, or a particularly stressful period could help your immune system respond more robustly.
- Focus on balanced, nutrient-dense meals: Since circulating lipids were the key driver in this study, the quality of what you eat matters. Prioritize meals with healthy fats, protein, and complex carbohydrates.
The takeaway
Metabolic timing is emerging as an underappreciated factor in immune resilience. Rather than viewing fasting and eating as universally good or bad, this research invites a more strategic approach: fuel your body when it needs to mount a strong defense, and fast when recovery and repair are the priority.