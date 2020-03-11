I Actually Ran A Mile Every Day Last Year. Here's Why I Recommend It To Anyone

The first day I put in a mile, it was 48 degrees outside, but I was pumped to start. After stretching a little, as soon as I took my first step it began to rain. Chilled and wet, I finished that mile. Day one done, and 364 to go!

Over the course of the year, I had to put in time to my commitment at all sort of hours of the day. I ran in cold temperatures (teens and 20s), in extreme heat (101 degrees and 95 percent humidity).

The goal took me places I never thought to run before. I once ran in circles in parking garages at least 18 times. I once paid for a one-month membership at a gym in Atlanta while traveling for business. I was only there three days, but the hotel gym was being remodeled, and it was the only option I had in cold, rainy Atlanta.

I once ran in jeans. Why? Because I was ready to do my run and that’s all I had on me. In October, I actually ran in the JFK airport in New York City. The TSA staff looked at me with indifference as I passed them for the fifth time in ten minutes.

All these challenges didn’t come without amazing gifts attached. I was able to run in some of the most beautiful places and cities on Earth. The streets of New York City, San Francisco, Nashville, Miami, Paris, Bordeaux, Tokyo, Kyoto, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Reykjavik among others.