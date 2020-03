It’s the diet that Beyoncé is obsessed with—but does it work for people who aren’t essentially superhuman? We asked mbg team member Lauren Rubin to try out the 22 Days Nutrition meal plan celebs are obsessed with to see how she—a normal nine-to-fiver—felt (it’s also easier than ever to get on the bandwagon, with the bars and protein powders now stocked at Target).

So what happens when you go plant-based for 22 days? Watch and find out.