I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day
|
Personal Story I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor By Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is a weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, concierge doctor for celebrities, board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.
I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

April 30, 2016
Kellyann Petrucci, ND, a leading naturopathic physician and nutritionist, is an inflammation expert. She wrote this food diary for us so we could see what she eats in a day to help fight inflammation and promote overall health.

As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author, I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how busy I am, I always make time for healthy meals.

I’m also a traditional Italian girl who loves to eat, so my meals need to be delicious, too! Here’s what you might find me enjoying on a typical day:

Breakfast

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

This morning, I had a little extra time—a real luxury!—so I scrambled some eggs with diced broccoli, red bell pepper, and red onion. Voilà: a fabulous breakfast in just minutes. On mornings when I’m in a bigger rush, I typically go for a protein-powder shake loaded with healthy fruits and veggies like blueberries, spinach, and avocado.

Oh, and coffee is a must. Don’t talk to me before I’ve had my coffee.

Snack

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

As you can guess from the name of my book, I’m a huge bone broth fan! I love the gut-healing, skin-smoothing, fat-melting power of this “liquid gold,” and I simmer a big pot of it on the stove every week.

I have at least one cup of bone broth every day, and I try to work in two cups. This morning, I went for chicken bone broth—but I love beef, turkey, and fish bone broth as well.

Lunch

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

Lettuce wraps are one of my all-time favorite grab-and-go lunches because they’re so versatile. Today I loaded mine up with chicken salad, tomato, and avocado, but you can add any meats and veggies you like.

I like to vary my wraps by using different types of lettuce. (You can also make “scoops” instead of wraps by stuffing little Belgian endive leaves with egg, tuna, or chicken salad.) And for extra crunch in my fillings, I toss in some finely diced jicama. It has a mild, sweet flavor, and it’s a powerful prebiotic that’s great for your gut bugs.

Snack

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

For my afternoon snack today, I reached for unsweetened, toasted coconut chips. I love these babies because they’re crunchy and satisfying—and they’re loaded with healthy fats that actually help to burn fat. Other afternoon munchies I keep on hand include almonds, olives, and, of course, bone broth.

Dinner

Dessert

I don’t have a big sweet tooth, but every once in a while I do get that itch to make dessert. Tonight, I’m going for one of my favorite quick treats: a fresh berry and coconut whipped cream parfait. For a little extra zing, I plan on tossing in some toasted almonds and coconut chips.

By the way, the trick to this dessert is to chill your cream for hours ahead of time. (I pop it in the fridge the night before.) Also, chill your mixing bowl and beaters. Add a little almond or vanilla extract to your whipped cream, and it’s totally yummy with no added sugar at all.

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Dr. Kellyann’s...
Read More
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is the author of the New York Times...
Read More

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-dr-kellyann-petrucci-eats-in-a-typical-day

Your article and new folder have been saved!