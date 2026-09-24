CGMs Aren't Just For Diabetes Anymore — Here's What They're Revealing About Heart Risk
For years, continuous glucose monitors were simply prescription devices for people managing diabetes. That changed with the FDA's 2024 clearance of the first over-the-counter CGM1, which means anyone curious about their metabolism can strap one on without a doctor's sign-off. People now use them to see how their body responds to a bowl of pasta, a hard workout, or a rough night of sleep.
And new research suggests these sensors may also pick up early clues about your heart health, even when your standard labs come back perfectly normal.
What the researchers actually did
1,356 participants without diabetes wore a continuous glucose monitor for about eight days, as part of the Framingham Heart Study, a research project that has tracked the heart health of thousands of adults across generations.
Researchers also collected these participants' blood pressure, cholesterol, and standard blood sugar tests, including fasting glucose. They had participants drink a 600-calorie liquid meal after an overnight fast, with blood drawn before and two hours afterward, to see how glucose responded to a realistic meal, not just a lab sugar drink.
The researchers' goal was to see whether minute-by-minute glucose data can reveal anything about heart health that a once-a-year blood draw cannot.
Higher glucose swings, higher heart risk
Nearly half of the people whose standard glucose tests came back "normal" showed a riskier glucose pattern once researchers looked at their continuous monitoring data.
Researchers found that participants who spent more time with their glucose above 140 mg/dL, a pattern researchers call a higher "glycemic burden," tended to have higher estimated 10-year cardiovascular risk. They also had higher odds of high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels.
That link held even after accounting for each person's fasting glucose, the number your doctor typically checks. The CGM data was flagging cardiovascular risk that a normal fasting glucose test wasn't capturing. This shows how an occasional blood draw can miss what's happening with your metabolism day to day. Those daily ups and downs may matter for your heart even when your annual checkup gives you the all-clear.
Earlier research points in the same direction. A meta-analysis of prospective studies2 found that blood glucose is a risk marker for cardiovascular disease even among people who don't have diabetes, reinforcing that glucose and heart health are connected well before a diabetes diagnosis enters the picture.
Using CGMs beyond diabetes prevention
Glucose monitoring has been framed almost entirely around diabetes prevention, but these findings suggest that glucose swings may reflect strain on your cardiovascular system, regardless of whether you're headed toward diabetes.
Some researchers have proposed pairing CGM data with lifestyle changes to catch cardiovascular risk earlier3, but this is still far from being established practice.
It's important to note the limitations of this study as well. The Framingham team measured glucose and cardiovascular risk factors at the same point in time, so the results show the two travel together, not that glucose patterns cause heart problems. The cohort was also 92.6% non-Hispanic White, which the authors say narrows how widely the findings apply.
What this means if you're curious about a CGM
If you already wear a CGM or you're thinking about trying one, these findings offer a useful lens for examining data for heart health. However, like with any health tracking tool, it's important to interpret results with cautions. While CGMs have a fairly solid track record for people with type 2 diabetes, the evidence for general health tracking in people without diabetes remains much thinner.
So , if you are using a CGM, here are a few ways to think about the data:
- Notice patterns, not single moments: A spike after a big meal doesn't mean much by itself. Look for a consistent stretch of days or weeks where your glucose runs higher than expected.
- Talk to your doctor about the full picture: If your CGM shows more time above 140 mg/dL than you'd expect, bring it to your next appointment alongside your standard labs. No need to begin interpreting data on your own, which often just causes unnecessary fear.
- Support glucose stability with basics that already work: Building meals around protein and fiber, taking a short walk after eating, and getting consistent sleep all help steady your glucose, whether or not you're wearing a CGM.
The takeaway
A normal annual glucose test tells you about one morning, not about the other 364 days. The daily rhythm of your blood sugar may carry information about your heart that a single lab draw can't.
And remember, wearing a CGM won't automatically improve your heart health your health on its own. What you do with the information will. If you're worried about your blood sugar, start by adding some extra protein and fiber to the meal you eat most often, and seeing if you can fit a walk in after it. The same habits that steady your blood sugar will help you build long-term energy and strength.