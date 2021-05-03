What Can A Shampoo Bar Teach Us About Sustainable Beauty?

Davines Group, a family-owned hair and skin care brand founded in Parma, Italy, is a perfect example of this green narrative. Ever since 2006, Davines has woven sustainability into their brand ethics as they’ve pioneered what is known as the “farm-to-shower” movement. Each new chapter in their story is more inspiring than the last — and what’s the latest? The launch of their new Essential Haircare Shampoo Bar, a more sustainable version of the liquid Essential Haircare line (a long time mbg-fave).

The moral of this sustainable story: Carbon Net Zero

Davines is reputed for their incredibly high-quality products, like their iconic Essential Haircare, but also for their many eco-friendly initiatives. And it all started with what Davines refers to as “The Awakening.” In 2006, they began monitoring and offsetting the carbon emissions that came from the production of the Essential Haircare line. They also started using electricity from renewable sources in Parma, Italy.

The next decade of Davines’ sustainable journey continued to address emissions related to packaging their products. And what was the goal? To become a carbon neutral company: removing the same amount of carbon dioxide they were emitting into the atmosphere. As of 2018 — Davines succeeded, offsetting 100% of the CO2 emissions from their packaging, production plant, and worldwide offices.