What Are The Benefits Of Krill Oil? Hint: It’s The Key To Your Heart*

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
February 28, 2022 — 15:00 PM

As they say, the heart knows what it wants. But what does it want the most? To be healthy! So in honor of American Heart Month this February, we’re focusing on the things that make our ticker happy, like healthy eating, regular exercise, tons of sleep, and less stress. But we’re also prioritizing more heart-happy nutrients, like omega-3s, with a new daily ritual of Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil.* The DHA and EPA omega-3s found in krill oil benefit our body from head-to-toe, but why are they the key to our heart?* Watch our video to find out!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

