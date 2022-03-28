We’ve Planned Out The Perfect Girls’ Night In. Here’s What It Looks Like

A little “bestie time” goes a long way. All it takes is some laughter, conversation, and creativity, and we’re born anew, and nothing delivers that quality time like a girls’ night in. If getting cozy and relaxing with your gal pals sounds like exactly what you need, then you’re in for a treat, because we’ve planned out the perfect agenda for your next gathering! Inspired by botanicals, we’ve compiled ideas for keeping your girls’ night fresh, like DIY floral bouquets, effervescent Ketel One Botanical cocktails, and aromatherapy blends that’ll bring your space to life. From start to finish, this video has your next girls’ night covered with flying colors.
And to recreate the flavorful Ketel One Botanical Spritz featured in our video, check out this recipe!
Ketel One Botanical Spritz
Four Steps to Spritz:
- Select your favorite varietal of Ketel One Botanical vodka: Peach & Orange Blossom, Grapefruit & Rose, or Cucumber & Mint
- Grab a stemmed wine glass
- Pour 1.5 oz of your chosen Ketel One Botanical over ice
- Top with sparkling water (about 3 ounces) and include garnish of your choice. We love a juicy peach slice, a ripe slice of grapefruit, or a slice of cucumber with a sprig of mint!
Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom
