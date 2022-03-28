We’ve Planned Out The Perfect Girls’ Night In. Here’s What It Looks Like

A little “bestie time” goes a long way. All it takes is some laughter, conversation, and creativity, and we’re born anew, and nothing delivers that quality time like a girls’ night in. If getting cozy and relaxing with your gal pals sounds like exactly what you need, then you’re in for a treat, because we’ve planned out the perfect agenda for your next gathering! Inspired by botanicals, we’ve compiled ideas for keeping your girls’ night fresh, like DIY floral bouquets, effervescent Ketel One Botanical cocktails, and aromatherapy blends that’ll bring your space to life. From start to finish, this video has your next girls’ night covered with flying colors.

And to recreate the flavorful Ketel One Botanical Spritz featured in our video, check out this recipe!