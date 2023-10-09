We’re Still In Awe Of These 7 Thought-Provoking Quotes From Our Women’s Health Event

“It’s wildly magical that we all landed here,” said meditation teacher Meg Monahan as she kicked off our most recent Revitalize Sessions event in Los Angeles. And she was right—there was something special about that evening, and everyone in the room could feel it.

In partnership with OLLY, we created this Revitalize Sessions to take a down-to-earth look at what it means for women to prioritize well-being, throughout all seasons of life. For a few cozy hours, on a beautiful September night, health and wellness leaders found their paths merged in one place. And after some much-needed connection, we took our seats for the anticipated women’s health panel with mindbodygreen’s co-CEO Colleen Wachob, Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, OLLY CEO Hanneke Willenborg, and Denise Vasi.

When four inspirational women come together to talk strength training, nutrition, personal growth, sexual health, and beyond, you’re going to get a lot of quotes to save for later. Here were the ones that lit a fire in us:

“I really love the idea of synchronicity. Meaningful coincidences. I want to put out there for all of you that tonight could change your life. Something could change the trajectory of our life, or our health, or how we feel in our heart.” — Meg Monahan

Mediation teacher Meg Monahan opened our evening with deep presence, reminding us that within every moment lives the potential for our lives to be forever changed. Whether it’s learning something new or stumbling upon a chance encounter—it only takes a moment for the narrative of our lives to change course.

“What’s really important to me is looking at health holistically. I feel better in my head when I feel better in my body, and I feel better in my body when I feel better in my head.” — Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY

It was a breath of fresh air to hear from Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY. From how she parents to how she runs a company, her holistic ethos inspires. According to Hanneke, we can’t be well when we can’t be real. And that’s why OLLY products support women’s real needs—just take a look at their Happy Hoo-Ha or Lovin’ Libido supplements.* OLLY is breaking down stigmas by talking about women’s sexual well-being and vaginal health out loud… And we’re listening.