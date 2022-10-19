Oral care is popping up more often in the beauty space as of late—but with a twist. Rather than a surge of white strips and super-strength mouthwashes, natural ingredients and aesthetically pleasing oral accessories are slowly becoming the norm. Among the medicine cabinet essentials getting a makeover? Toothpaste.

Natural toothpaste is growing in popularity, as more and more brands launch formulas without sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) or fluoride. And while there's plenty to love about the cleaner ingredient list offered by these brands, I've found that many of these formulas don't give me the same "freshly cleaned" feel as their traditional counterparts. What can I say, I love when my mouth feels like I just left the dentist.

Knowing this, I've tried a few different formulas throughout the years, but it wasn't until recently that I found a formula that competes with its less natural counterparts: the Wellnesse Whitening Toothpaste. Not only does the clean formula deliver the ultra clean feel that I crave, but it leaves my breath minty and fresh. Here's why I simply can't get enough of Wellnesse.