How To Turn Your Vacation Into A True Mental Escape

When was the last time a vacation truly felt like a vacation, with a capital V?

According to a 2018 survey conducted by LinkedIn, 70 percent of professionals admitted that they don’t fully break away while they’re taking time off. The reality is that checking in with work, the 24/7 news cycle, social media, and everything in between can easily hold us back from experiencing a total mental escape, even if that’s why we’ve planned vacation in the first place.

At best, we feel like we need another vacation as soon as we’re back home. At worst, we miss out on all the research-backed benefits that breaking away from routine can have, both physically and psychologically: less stress, better sleep, a more optimistic outlook, a boost in creativity and productivity, to name just a few. So below, we break down four getaway planning essentials that make it easier to put your well-being first.