I previously had a conversation with some folks about what the purpose of travel was for them. Were they the sort of people who wanted to relax, unwind, and indulge on a week away? Did they crave adventure and an adrenaline rush they couldn't get in their day-to-day lives? Were they hungry for culture and new experiences to broaden their horizons? Ultimately, we decided a healthy mix of all types of travel were warranted from time to time.