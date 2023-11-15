For an afternoon trip, check out one of the area’s natural sinkholes (called cenotes). There are a few locations open for swimming, such as cenote Azul, cenote Jardin del Eden, and cenote Cristalino. Each has their unique vibes and associated costs, so pick wisely based on what you’re after. Cenote Azul is perhaps the most famous of the cenotes in the Maya Riviera. It’s open air, has cliffs to jump off, has nearby restaurants, and by the beach, too. Cenote Jardin del Eden is beloved for the clear water. And Cenote Cristalino is one of the less frequented swimming holes—so it’s less crowded—and has a 14-foot cliff to jump for the more daring.