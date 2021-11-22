 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
3 Wellness & Beauty Tips From A Lymph Specialist & Holistic Esthetician

3 Wellness & Beauty Tips From A Lymph Specialist & Holistic Esthetician

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
I'm A Holistic Esthetician & Lymph Specialist: These Are 3 Things I Do Every Day

Image by MEM Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 22, 2021 — 10:03 AM

Holistic esthetician Britta Plug has amassed a following for a gentle, thoughtful, and sensitive approach to skin care. If you check out her social channels, she's regularly talking about caring for your skin with love, doing techniques with intention, and not taking yourself to task if you can't do it perfectly. 

And in this episode of Clean Beauty School, she brings that tender flare (and even kinder voice) to your ears. The episode is mainly centered on the lymph system, and how you can care for it via your skin care rituals, but we also talk about her habits. "I've always been interested in how you approach your health affects your beauty but also how you treat your face affects the entire body," she says. 

Here, three things she does daily—or almost every day. 

Lymph work. 

Much of Plug's practice is focused around the lymphatic system, not just because she's aware of how much it can help the appearance of the skin and face—but because of her own health journey. "There are so many things that can contribute to lymphatic stagnation or inflammation in the body, from muscle tension to our nervous system and stress," she says. "With myself, I have a chronic illness and autoimmune disease, so I am always working on my lymph flow." 

How she does this changes depending on her daily schedule, but she says she loves facial cupping, gua sha, or massage. And if she needs to just do something quick? She does a quick two-point ritual: One just above the collarbone and one below the ear, behind the jawline. These happen to be two of the body's major lymph centers.

"If you can feel right above your collarbone, there's that beautiful little dip out toward the head of the shoulders. Place all your fingers in that nice dip, and you are going to hit the spot. With a light touch, simply start massaging in small outward circles," she says. "Then move up the neck behind the angle of the jaw. Massage that area for a great lymph flow." 

Advertisement

Mind your fiber.

As a holistic practitioner, she often looks to lifestyle to address her skin concerns, too. Lately, Plug has been following The Bean Protocol. "It's played a big role in my personal healing journey," she says, noting especially for hormonal acne. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Become an expert in whole body health & healing.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

"The bile in the liver excretes excess hormones, which go into the digestive tract where ideally we have plenty of soluble fiber—like beans, psyllium husk, steel-cut oats—that binds with this," she explains about the eating plan. "These absorb the excess hormones, then eliminate them from the body. If we don't have enough soluble fiber in the digestive tract, we actually reabsorb them in the body."

Advertisement

No-fuss morning routine.

We're always fans of a less-is-more skin care philosophy. And we think just about anyone could follow her a.m. ritual. "I do a little rinse with water. If I'm feeling inspired, I might actually cleanse, but mostly just water is fine," she says. "Then I spritz on a tonic and apply an oil." Done! If you're in the market for a toner or face oil, her brand Wildling's makes sophisticated options. Or check out some of our other toner and oil recommendations

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Natural Toothpaste Gives My Mouth The Deepest Clean I've Ever Felt

Alexandra Engler
This Natural Toothpaste Gives My Mouth The Deepest Clean I've Ever Felt
Beauty

These 9 Fan-Favorite Beauty Products Are All Under $15

Emily Rekstis
These 9 Fan-Favorite Beauty Products Are All Under $15
Recipes

Wondering What To Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving? Try These 4 Recipe Ideas

Eliza Sullivan
Wondering What To Eat For Breakfast On Thanksgiving? Try These 4 Recipe Ideas
Sex

This Underrated Sex Position Might Make It Easier For Women To Orgasm

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
This Underrated Sex Position Might Make It Easier For Women To Orgasm
Spirituality

An Astrologer's Guide To Nailing Thanksgiving Week 2021

The AstroTwins
An Astrologer's Guide To Nailing Thanksgiving Week 2021
Motivation

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run + Our Top Picks

Kristine Thomason
The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run + Our Top Picks
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Do Sun Lamps & Light Boxes Actually Do Anything? What Experts Say

Emma Loewe
Do Sun Lamps & Light Boxes Actually Do Anything? What Experts Say
Integrative Health

Science Just Revealed Yet Another Reason To Get More Vitamin D

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Science Just Revealed Yet Another Reason To Get More Vitamin D
Spirituality

The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over
Recipes

For A Fresh & Flavorful Take On Sweet Potatoes, Try These Spiced Stuffed Spuds

Eliza Sullivan
For A Fresh & Flavorful Take On Sweet Potatoes, Try These Spiced Stuffed Spuds
Integrative Health

What This Functional MD Says To Eat (& Avoid) For Deep Sleep

Mark Hyman, M.D.
What This Functional MD Says To Eat (& Avoid) For Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & These Are The 2 Nonnegotiable Gut-Healthy Supplements I Take Daily*

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
I'm An RD & These Are The 2 Nonnegotiable Gut-Healthy Supplements I Take Daily*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/wellness-and-beauty-tips-from-holistic-esthetician

Your article and new folder have been saved!