Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Welcome Spring With This Equinox-Inspired Veggie & Grain Bowl
By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
Image by Belle Daughtry / Contributor
May 01, 2025
As the weather begins transitioning to warmer temperatures, food cravings also tend to change. But just because we're swapping hot soups for cooler salads doesn't mean comfort cravings entirely disappear. Enter: this spring equinox bowl.
Hearty grains and roasted carrots meet vibrant herbs and crunchy peppery radishes for a bowl that feels like the transition into spring. At this time of year, I'm craving freshness but still need the grounding coziness of roasted vegetables and some chewy farro. This bowl hits all the spots!
Makes 3 to 4 bowls
Ingredients
Bowl
- 1½ lb. carrots, washed and cut on the diagonal into ovals
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1½ cups dry pearled farro (or substitute with quinoa)
- 1 large handful of greens (arugula or baby kale), roughly chopped
- 2 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or 1 soft-boiled egg per bowl)
- 3 to 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup fresh mint, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro or coriander, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
- Salt
Tahini herb dressing
- ¼ cup tahini
- Freshly squeezed juice of ½ lemon
- 1 tablespoon ﬁnely chopped fresh chives
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ scant teaspoon dried dill
- Salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Toss the sliced carrots with the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt.
- Spread the carrots out on a baking tray (you may need to spread between two trays), and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, ﬂipping around the 20-minute mark. They're done when they're easily pierced with a fork and golden brown at the edges.
- While the carrots are roasting, cook the farro (or quinoa) according to the package instructions.
- Make the dressing by whisking the ingredients together with ¼ cup water in a small bowl.
- If you're including a soft-boiled egg: Place the eggs in a pan of cold water, bring to a boil, cover, remove from the heat, and let stand for 6 minutes. Run under cold water, peel, and cut in half.
- To serve, combine the greens with a spoonful of dressing, and toss to combine.
- Place in individual serving bowls, and top the greens with the cooked farro, chickpeas or egg, roasted carrots, sliced radishes, and herbs.
- Drizzle with another couple of spoonfuls of dressing, and sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese, if using.
This bowl can be served warm or at room temperature. Enjoy!
Excerpted from Magical Self-Care for Everyday Life: Create Your Own Personal Wellness Rituals Using the Tarot, Space-Clearing, Breathwork, High-Vibe Recipes, and More by Leah Vanderveldt, CICO Books.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.