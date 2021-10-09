 Skip to content

Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution

Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution

Image by mbg creative x Dimitrije Tanaskovic / Stocksy

October 9, 2021 — 17:05 PM

Big-hearted magic is in the ether this week, but the AstroTwins say you should beware of people's shadow sides. Here are the horoscope highlights you need to know:

On Friday, October 15, jovial Jupiter in Aquarius will envelop the Libra Sun in a giant bear hug (aka a 120-degree trine).

If you find yourself brooding under the darkening fall skies, may we suggest you bundle up in your coziest sweater and craft new ways to connect with some of your favorite humans?

With these planets striking such a harmonious chord, relationships of all manner will just click. As both heavenly bodies are currently in excitable air signs, this could be the perfect week to "soft-launch" a project. (But wait until Jupiter and Mercury officially wrap their retrogrades on October 18 before making the big reveal.)

Even if you simply tease with a #BTS video or a provocative photo, you'll generate plenty of curiosity, if not a full-on buzz. Instead of letting social situations expand wildly, take charge of the action. Then you can direct the current toward your desired venture—or should we say adventure!

What should you hide and what should you reveal? The answer to that question could befuddle you this Sunday as the live-out-loud Libra Sun gets into a tangled angle with furtive Pluto in status-conscious Capricorn.

Even if you've earned your bragging rights, keep trade secrets on the down low until trust has been established. It's just too hard to read the room during a Sun-Pluto square. And Mercury retrograde in Libra won't make matters any easier this week. Competitors may be lurking—or jealous haters who can't stand to see anyone else shine.

Protect your dreams like the priceless gems they are by shielding your field and being discerning about the company you keep. The truth is, we all have a shadow side. Should yours poke out near Sunday, don’t judge yourself; just take some action to mitigate the impact. Set aside meditative alone-time to tune in to your thoughts or ask for reassurance if you're wondering whether a certain someone has your back.

Try to remember that people aren’t mind readers. Instead of dropping hints—or even assuming that your actions are “obvious”—clearly state your intentions, leaving nothing up to chance.

