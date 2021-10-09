Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution

If you find yourself brooding under the darkening fall skies, may we suggest you bundle up in your coziest sweater and craft new ways to connect with some of your favorite humans?

With these planets striking such a harmonious chord, relationships of all manner will just click. As both heavenly bodies are currently in excitable air signs, this could be the perfect week to "soft-launch" a project. (But wait until Jupiter and Mercury officially wrap their retrogrades on October 18 before making the big reveal.)

Even if you simply tease with a #BTS video or a provocative photo, you'll generate plenty of curiosity, if not a full-on buzz. Instead of letting social situations expand wildly, take charge of the action. Then you can direct the current toward your desired venture—or should we say adventure!