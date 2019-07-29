mindbodygreen

Weekly Horoscope: How To Get Through The Last Days Of Mercury Retro

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
July 29, 2019

Here's what the AstroTwins have to say about three important astrological moments coming our way this week—including the end of Mercury retrograde (!).

On Monday, a twice-a-year transit could signal grassroots action.

This Monday, July 29, will be full of surprises as the daring Leo Sun gets into a dynamic dust-up with spontaneous Uranus in Taurus. Twice each year, these heavenly bodies lock into a challenging 90-degree square. And when they do, it can be like tossing a lit match into a room that's been soaked with gasoline. Explosive? Sure. But there can also be some pretty amazing pyrotechnics to behold.

On a literal level, this might be the moment when you screw up the courage to take a stand. Uranus is the celestial social justice warrior, and its long tour through earthy Taurus (from May 2018 to April 2026) calls for grassroots action. Cue the Public Enemy! Some folks will hear a clarion call to "fight the powers that be." If you've been feeling dominated or disenfranchised, the Sun-Uranus square can signal your breaking point. But under the influence of a rash square, any moves you make in haste could bring more consequence than reward. Before you cry, "Dracarys!" make sure you're properly prepared to do battle. Both the Sun and Uranus are hotheaded; spontaneous. Going mano-a-mano with someone who has more money, toys, and influence than you isn't always the way to evoke change. Perhaps the true path to victory lies in leaving a toxic situation and moving in a radically self-loving direction. Or finding (or gathering) your tribe so that when you DO storm the castle, there will be strength in numbers.

These luxe-loving energies could evoke the urge to splurge—and on some pricey treasures, to boot. Grab your wallets! High-minded Uranus brings a planetary PSA to vote with our dollars. If given a choice, why not support companies with conscientious and ethical practices? Whenever it makes sense, opt to buy from smaller, locally owned businesses that keep the neighborhood economy thriving. But maybe wait until AFTER Wednesday, July 31, before you surge or splurge. That day brings two tide-turning transits that will help everyone get their wits about them again. (Or at least begin the process.)

The new moon in Leo on Wednesday should light a fire in all of us.

The first centering event of Wednesday will be the annual new moon in Leo. If you've been having trouble charging up your inner power source, this lunation pours fuel into your generator. Where confidence dipped earlier in the week, you may start to feel legit fierceness returning. That doesn't mean you should bust into the CEO's office with a list of workers' demands. But DO set up a meeting with anyone influential with whom you need to have a word. Even if the appointment is scheduled for weeks from now, getting on the calendar this Wednesday is auspicious. Creativity, romance, self-expression, and fertility are all activated by these moonbeams. Book studio time, set up a profile on a dating app…or an ovulation app! If your messages keep getting lost in translation, get to work on your style and branding, so you can unlock the genius within. The Leo new moon traffics in first impressions, and that raises the question: How do you want to shine in the world?

The wait is over: Mercury goes direct on Thursday.

Another reason to lay low until Thursday, August 1? Mercury is still twerking through its mind-boggling retrograde until this Wednesday, July 31. Shortly after the new moon, the messenger planet will shift back into forward motion, getting communication and information flowing in the right direction again. Hallelujah! July's retrograde, which dovetailed with two high-drama eclipses, has been a doozy. From July 7 to 19, Mercury retreated through theatrical Leo and staged a Shakespearean "tragi-com" of epic proportions. And since July 19, the messenger planet dropped back into ultra-sensitive Cancer. Egos flared! People flipped out for no discernible reason (at least not one that THEY could find words to explain). Maybe YOU had the overblown reaction, and you're still hiding out because you don't quite know how to handle the shame-over.

But starting this Wednesday, those icy barricades begin to melt, signaling that it's safe to communicate with "difficult" loved ones again. Mercury powers forward in the sign of the emotionally intelligent Crab until August 11, so you have nearly two weeks to make it all better. Take yourself on an apology tour, and when you're saying, "I'm sorry," do NOT (we repeat do NOT) follow that up with the word, "but."

Latest Articles

