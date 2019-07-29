Weekly Horoscope: How To Get Through The Last Days Of Mercury Retro

This Monday, July 29, will be full of surprises as the daring Leo Sun gets into a dynamic dust-up with spontaneous Uranus in Taurus. Twice each year, these heavenly bodies lock into a challenging 90-degree square. And when they do, it can be like tossing a lit match into a room that's been soaked with gasoline. Explosive? Sure. But there can also be some pretty amazing pyrotechnics to behold.

On a literal level, this might be the moment when you screw up the courage to take a stand. Uranus is the celestial social justice warrior, and its long tour through earthy Taurus (from May 2018 to April 2026) calls for grassroots action. Cue the Public Enemy! Some folks will hear a clarion call to "fight the powers that be." If you've been feeling dominated or disenfranchised, the Sun-Uranus square can signal your breaking point. But under the influence of a rash square, any moves you make in haste could bring more consequence than reward. Before you cry, "Dracarys!" make sure you're properly prepared to do battle. Both the Sun and Uranus are hotheaded; spontaneous. Going mano-a-mano with someone who has more money, toys, and influence than you isn't always the way to evoke change. Perhaps the true path to victory lies in leaving a toxic situation and moving in a radically self-loving direction. Or finding (or gathering) your tribe so that when you DO storm the castle, there will be strength in numbers.

These luxe-loving energies could evoke the urge to splurge—and on some pricey treasures, to boot. Grab your wallets! High-minded Uranus brings a planetary PSA to vote with our dollars. If given a choice, why not support companies with conscientious and ethical practices? Whenever it makes sense, opt to buy from smaller, locally owned businesses that keep the neighborhood economy thriving. But maybe wait until AFTER Wednesday, July 31, before you surge or splurge. That day brings two tide-turning transits that will help everyone get their wits about them again. (Or at least begin the process.)