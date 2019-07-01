July Is Chock-Full Of Eclipses & Retrogrades. Here's How To Navigate 'Em

Welcome to what might be one of the most cosmically complicated months of 2019, everyone. There—we said it. Against the beachy backdrop of Cancer season (through July 22), we'll weather a pair of game-changing eclipses in Cancer and Capricorn and communication planet Mercury making another retrograde pivot.

Eclipses are harbingers of change that accompany either a new moon or a full moon. Their job is to push us off any wishy-washy fences and into a firm(er) decision. They arrive in pairs, along an axis of opposite signs, demanding that we recalibrate and find a middle ground.